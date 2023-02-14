Upstate New York Cancer Survivor, Grandad Killed In HV Crash

A Hudson Valley grandfather who beat cancer was killed in a car crash. His family could use some help.

On Monday, the Town of Newburgh Police Department released information regarding a fatal accident.

Ulster County Man Killed In Orange County Crash

On Saturday, Feb. 11 around 3 p.m., the Town of Newburgh Police Department responded to the area of Rock Cut Road and Kings Hill Road for the report of a motor vehicle accident.

Arriving officers found a one-car accident involving a 2019 Chevrolet Silverado.

For an unknown reason, the 2019 Chevrolet Silverado left the road and hit a tree, police say.

1 Dead, 2 Injured In Town of Newburgh, New York Crash

One passenger, 49-year-old Brian Fowler of Modena, New York, was airlifted to Westchester Medical Center, where he was later pronounced deceased.

The driver and another passenger were transported to Montefiore St. Luke's Cornwall where they received treatment for their injuries. Police did not release their injuries.

Victim Was A Cancer Survivor

Fowler recently battled Stage 4 liver cancer, according to GoFundMe set up for his family.

"Brian was diagnosed with stage 4 colon cancer in 2018. It spread to his liver, stomach, lungs, lymph nodes, and brain. We were devastated by the news but Brian was the strongest, most resilient man, and in 2018 when they told him he only had 2 years left, he said “I’m beating that.” And he did. He never gave up the will to live. He lived with cancer for 5 years until he succumbed to the injuries he sustained from a tragic car accident on Saturday," the GoFundMe states.

Fowler is survived by his family including his children and grandkids. CLICK HERE to donate to GoFundMe.

The cause of the accident is still under investigation.

