Upstate Coffee Crawl Brings Exciting Event to the Hudson Valley

Attention coffee lovers, this post is for you. Here's a new way to enjoy your java, during a local coffee crawl. This celebration of coffee is taking place throughout the Tri-State.

The Upstate Coffee Crawl will take place from August 14, 2021-September 29, 2021. The idea behind the event is to bring attention and customers to local coffee shops throughout the area. Be sure to show your love for not only coffee but fellow neighbors throughout the Hudson Valley.

You may know some of the local coffee shops that are participating. Noble Coffee Roasters, Java Blue Coffee and Valkyrie Coffee Roasters are some of the many places that are on the coffee crawl.

There is also a coffee passport that you can receive and get stamped which shows that you visited one of the coffee shops. Once you have received 10 stamps from different locations, be sure to drop it off at one of the participating businesses and post a picture with the card. Lastly, tag @UpstateCoffeeCrawl on Instagram.

The avid coffee drinker will then be entered into a drawing of a large sized bag of goodies from all of the businesses that joined in on the crawl. My favorite part about the prize includes a three night stay for 2 people in Upstate New York.

National Coffee Day falls on September 29, which is the last day of the crawl.

Find out more about the Upstate Coffee Crawl here.

Will you join in on the coffee crawl? How do you like your coffee served? Fill us in below.

