Unvaccinated Told To Avoid New York Bars, Restaurants

A health expert believes if you aren't vaccinated you should avoid all bars and restaurants.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

With news cases of COVID skyrocketing in New York and across the country CNN's medical analyst Dr. Jonathan Reiner had a strong warning for the unvaccinated, avoid bars and restaurants.

"What I would say bluntly is: If you are not vaccinated right now in the United States, you should not go into a bar, you should probably not eat at a restaurant. You are at great risk of becoming infected," Dr. Reiner who's also a professor of medicine and surgery at George Washington University told CNN.

About 50 percent of the country isn't fully vaccinated. 30 states have not reached 50 percent, according to the CDC. The CDC also reports the daily average of people becoming fully vaccinated is at its lowest rate since when vaccines became available.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation's top infectious disease expert, believes the nation is going in the wrong direction in terms of COVID and confirmed he's part of an active conversation about recommending that everyone wear masks again.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App and sign up for the Hudson Valley Post Newsletter.

On Sunday, Gov. Cuomo updated New Yorkers on the state's progress combating COVID-19. 2.28 percent of all tests in the last 24 hours came back positive.

According to Cuomo, 74.6 percent of all New Yorkers 18 and older have received at least one vaccine while 68.0 percent have completed their vaccine series. Just over 62 percent of all eligible New Yorkers have at least one vaccine dose.

LOOK: Here are the best small towns to live in across America

LOOK: Answers to 30 common COVID-19 vaccine questions While much is still unknown about the coronavirus and the future, what is known is that the currently available vaccines have gone through all three trial phases and are safe and effective . It will be necessary for as many Americans as possible to be vaccinated in order to finally return to some level of pre-pandemic normalcy, and hopefully these 30 answers provided here will help readers get vaccinated as soon they are able.

25 Beautiful, Scenic Picnic Spots in the Hudson Valley Here is a list of 25 amazing picnic spots located in the Hudson Valley!

23 Pictures That Show the Beauty of Minnewaska If you love hiking the Hudson Valley, you need to look at these stunning pictures