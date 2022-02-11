Tragedy at Kaaterskill Falls Involving Unleashed Dog

A tragedy that could have been avoided.

As a dog lover with a pup at home, when I come across stories like these they scare the heck out of me. If you ever take your dog hiking with you, make sure you always keep them on a leash because you never know what could happen.

According to a Department of Environmental Conservation newsletter, tragedy stuck along a popular hiking trail in the Catskill's as a dachshund dog that had been unleashed by owners got away at Kaaterskill Falls and wound up slipping and falling into a fence below.

DEC Forest Rangers were notified of the accident and responded at around 2:45 p.m. on Monday, February 7th to assist in recovering the dog from the lower falls area. Unfortunately, the dog was deceased but rangers still fought treacherous icy conditions to recover the dog.

Once rangers reached the deceased dog, they were able to recover it and return it to its owner. As far as the owner's information and what led to the accident, the DEC didn't provide any more information, but this is a perfect time to remember how important it is to leash up your dog while hiking, running, or doing anything outside as to avoid another tragedy like this one.

Not only should you leash up your dogs while hiking, but you should also make sure that if you plan on hiking at any point in the winter months, you are also prepared. The DEC has a ton of things you should do before you hike.

Winter Hiking Tips

Learning about the area you'll be visiting ahead of time, arranging to go with a group or at least one other person, knowing your skill level, and choosing trails that you and your group can handle, remember it takes more effort, and energy to hike in the snow. Also, days are short so make sure you know what time the sun sets and plan your hike so you can return before dark. Let someone know of your hiking plans, let them know where you are going, your planned route when you plan to return, and emergency numbers to call if you do not return at the scheduled time. Lastly, one of the most important we think is to check the weather forecast for the day you plan to hike.

If you would like more information on winter hiking and other things you can do to make sure your hiking trip is safe check out the DEC online here.

Safely Navigate Hudson Valley Hiking Trails this Winter with these 10 Items Just because there's snow on the ground doesn't mean you can't hit the Hudson Valley trails. Here's what you'll need to stay safe and warm when you get out there on your next winter weather hike.

Own a Glacial Lake in the Hudson Valley DeWitt lake in Kingston New York is the last in a line of glacial lakes that includes Awosting, Minnewaska, and Mohonk. This jewel of a lake makes up 8 of 41 Acres that could be yours including two modern cabins and a spot for a larger house to be built. A piece of property like this in the Hudson Valley is one of a kind and at $3.3 million it is also a steal.