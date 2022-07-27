United Way Dutchess & Ulster Needs Help: Back-to-School Donations

Every year it seems that Back-to-School time comes around quicker and quicker. There are kids that look forward to starting school and they are eager to do so, whether it is their first year or their fifth.

What happens when these kids don't have the school supplies that they need to be able to learn and keep up with their fellow students? There is an organization that goes out of their way to collect school supplies and back packs to get these students ready-to-learn, it is the United Way of Dutchess and Ulster Counties. How can you help them help others?

What can you do to help the United Way of Dutchess and Ulster Counties with their Back-to-School Drive?

There are many ways that you can help out, so if you can, please do. You can donate your time, money, or items, which ever works best for you. If you would like to donate money, or become a volunteer for this project, you can do that through the United Way of Dutchess & Ulster website, click here.

What items can you donate to the United Way of Dutchess & Ulster Back-to-School Drive?

The items that you can donate include loose leaf paper, glue sticks, binders, lunch boxes, calculators, colored pencils, and so many more things. There is an entire list of things that are needed for the students. If you have items that you want to donate you can bring them to the following locations:

United Way’s office (75 Market St, Poughkeepsie)

Orange County Chamber of Commerce's office (924 Homestead Ave, Maybrook)

Senator Sue Serino's office (4254 Albany Post Rd, Hyde Park)

Thank you in advance for your help with this project. Helping with this, helps with the entire community.

