Local State of Emergency in Kingston Due To Massive Power Outages 

Power restoration efforts have been in full force in the City of Kingston and all of Ulster County. Thunderstorms are always a cool part of summer, but sometimes we get hit with a storm that causes a ton of damage and chaos. Last night, the Hudson Valley was under a severe thunderstorm warning and Ulster County got hit pretty hard with storms which caused a large number of power outages and stress for residents.

City of Kingston suffers major damages:

Yikes, the City of Kingston got hit very hard and a Local State of Emergency has been put in place by Major Steve Noble. Over 5,000 people reportedly have no power because of downed trees and power lines, and all unnecessary travel in and around Kingston (especially in Uptown Kingston) is restricted because of this. The post also pointed out that all Kingston parks and recreation summer programs are closed for today.

Who else has lost power in Ulster County?

According to Hudson Valley Weather, over 10,000 people are reporting power outages this morning because of the storm. It also mentioned that a high concentration of the outages are south of the Ashokan Reservoir and extended eastward through Kingston to the river. According to sources, wind gusts reached 60 MPH, clogged storm drains and a potential microburst could have happened, wow.

What is Ulster County doing to help with the storm damage?

Ulster County Executive Pat Ryan put out a statement that said the Emergency Operations Center has been activated to monitor the situation and help assess all the damage. He's reminded everyone to proceed with caution as well. The good news is storm damage cleanup has started, but it is expected to take some time due to the caliber of the storm. Central Hudson assured residents that they are working on getting the power restored and will share any updates or information that they receive. Also, be advised that more storms are expected to hit the Hudson Valley later tonight and this could impact an already difficult situation.

Be careful out there and thank you to the crew members who always step right up to the plate and help get the power back on for all of us.

Speaking of trying to help, here are some ways to help out your Hudson Valley neighbors and how to prepare for a wind advisory:

