Ulster County Now Lists Where Each COVID-19 Case Originates From

Ulster County is now releasing a map that shows how many confirmed cases are in each town.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

Ulster County Government announced on Facebook, officials installed an interactive map of active COVID-19 cases by town and added an Ulster County COVID-19 information dashboard. Click the corresponding links to see the new websites yourself.

"Keeping Ulster County residents informed on COVID-19 updates is our top priority," Ulster County Government wrote on Facebook.

As of Friday morning, there are currently 92 confirmed cases in Ulster County. The current cases are as followed:

17 - Town of Plattekill

13 - Town of New Paltz

11 - Town of Shawangunk

9 - City of Kingston

8 - Town of Lloyd

7 - Town of Rochester

6 - Town of Marlborough

4 - Town of Saugerties

4 - Town of Wawarsing

3 - Town of Hurley

2 - Town of Esopus

2 - Town of Ulster

2 - Town of Woodstock

1 - Town of Marbletown

1 - Town of Olive

1 - Town of Shandaken

0 - Town of Denning

0 - Town of Gardiner

0 - Town of Hardenburgh

0 - Town of Kingston

0 - Town of Rose