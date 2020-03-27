Ulster County Now Lists Where Each COVID-19 Case Originates From

Ulster County Government

Ulster County is now releasing a map that shows how many confirmed cases are in each town.

Ulster County Government announced on Facebook, officials installed an interactive map of active COVID-19 cases by town and added an Ulster County COVID-19 information dashboard. Click the corresponding links to see the new websites yourself.

"Keeping Ulster County residents informed on COVID-19 updates is our top priority," Ulster County Government wrote on Facebook.

As of Friday morning, there are currently 92 confirmed cases in Ulster County. The current cases are as followed:

  • 17 - Town of Plattekill
  • 13 - Town of New Paltz
  • 11 - Town of Shawangunk
  • 9 - City of Kingston
  • 8 - Town of Lloyd
  • 7 - Town of Rochester
  • 6 - Town of Marlborough
  • 4 - Town of Saugerties
  • 4 - Town of Wawarsing
  • 3 - Town of Hurley
  • 2 - Town of Esopus
  • 2 - Town of Ulster
  • 2 - Town of Woodstock
  • 1 - Town of Marbletown
  • 1 - Town of Olive
  • 1 - Town of Shandaken
  • 0 - Town of Denning
  • 0 - Town of Gardiner
  • 0 - Town of Hardenburgh
  • 0 - Town of Kingston
  • 0 - Town of Rose

The dashboard also includes the number of confirmed cases from nearby counties and the number of negative test results in Ulster County.

