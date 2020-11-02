Ulster County Man Charged with Murder of 3-Month-Old

Investigators from Ulster County have arrested a man and charged him with the murder of a three-month-old child following an investigation.

The Ellenville Police Department received a call for a medical emergency, which involved a three-month-old child on October 23. The child was evaluated and due to the injuries the child sustained had to be transported to Albany Medical Center.

The next day, the Ulster County Family and Child Advocacy Center were contacted and they began their own investigation to determine how the child sustained the injuries. During that investigation, Albany Medical Center contacted investigators to inform them that child had passed away as a result of the injuries suffered.

The Ulster County Family and Child Advocacy Center was assisted by the New York State Police and the Village of Ellenville Police Department with their investigation

During that investigation, investigators came to the conclusion that Dillon Loupe, 25, of Ellenville allegedly caused the injuries to the child that resulted in the child's death. Loupe was arrested on October 28 and charged with murder in the second -degree.

Loupe was arraigned and remanded to Ulster County Jail without bail as he awaits further proceedings. At this time, the investigation is still ongoing, and additional charges are being considered according to a press release issued by Ulster County Family and Child Advocacy Center.

If you have any information regarding this investigation, you can contact the Ulster County Family and Child Advocacy Center at (845) 334-5155. Calls can be directed to the lead investigators, Detective Frank Gillespie or Connie Santoiemmo.