Popular Ulster County Ice Cream Stand is Now For Sale

One of Ulster County's favorite places for ice cream has hit the real estate market.

Summer nights in the Hudson Valley usually end with most of us heading to our local ice cream spot for a scoop or twist cone. Almost every county has its goto place for ice cream, in Hyde Park, you have Nana's Ice Cream, in the Hopewell Junction area it's Joe's Dairy Bar, in Newburgh it's Mary Jane's, and in New Paltz, it's Twistee Cone. All great choices for ice cream but it looks like one location is officially for sale.

The folks that own and operate the Twistee Cone on Main Street in New Paltz have officially announced they are looking for new owners and if you are interested in getting into the ice cream business this might be the opportunity you've been waiting for.

Twistee Cone

After talking with current owners Dave and Jessica they let us know why they've decided to sell, Jessica told us "Unfortunately, after having many discussions amongst ourselves this past year after welcoming our daughter and other family members’ health problems, we have made the difficult decision to sell." Any decision like this is never easy and is bittersweet,

"For the better part of a decade, we have watched customers come day in and day out to enjoy not only our ice cream but time with friends and family. We have been so fortunate to be able to be a break from reality for our customers, especially in times like COVID when people truly needed it."

Want to Own an Ice Cream Shop?

Twistee Cone is a fully turn-key business operating in a 400-square-foot building on Main Street in New Paltz. The building itself has two service windows and its own parking lot with outdoor seating for 50+ guests. The sale of the shop will include soft serve machines, freezers, and refrigerators, and with all of their hard ice cream made on the premises, Jessica told us that all of their ice cream recipes would be included in the sale. She also said she would offer buyers a "training period", so they can get the hang of how to make ice cream.

If this sounds like something you'd like more information on, contact Dave or Jessica at 845-255-2100. For more information about the shop check them out online here.

