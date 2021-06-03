Two People From Fishkill Charged With Murder

Police arrested two people in Fishkill and have charged them with First Degree Murder.

The arrest comes after an investigation into a home invasion robbery that ended in homicide. Eric Richard was shot and killed in November at his Waterbury, CT apartment. At the time NBC News said that two individuals attempted to force themselves inside Richard's apartment. As they tried to gain access they fired multiple gunshots into the apartment. Richard reportedly tried to intervene when the suspects allegedly wound up shooting the victim in the chest. The robbers fled the scene and Richard was transported to a local hospital where he eventually died from the gunshot wounds.

Waterbury Police Department

Police have now arrested 39-year-old Pedro Santana and 37-year-old Iris Perez from Fishkill. The pair were found in a local hotel and brought back to Connecticut. Eyewitness News reports that authorities have charged both suspects with murder and first-degree robbery. Police say they also have other unrelated outstanding warrants.

A third suspect is also being held for unrelated charges in Pennsylvania. 18-year-old Julian Lugo-Perez of Waterbury is awaiting extradition to Connecticut. Police are now desperately looking for a fourth suspect who is described as being "armed and dangerous." Anyone with information on the whereabouts of 35-year-old Carlos Pagan (shown below) is asked to contact the Waterbury Police Department at (203) 574-6941 or Crime Stoppers at (203) 755-1234.

Waterbury Police Department

Pagan is a Hispanic male, 5’5, 190 lbs with black hair and brown eyes. He has been seen in areas of Massachusetts and Connecticut.

Santana and Perez of Fishkill are currently being held on bonds totaling over $2 million each.