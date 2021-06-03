Give a Pint, Get a Pint Back at Hudson Valley Stewart’s Shops

Nick Kessler

Here in the Hudson Valley, we do what we can to help our neighbors in need. One of our favorite local shops is doing what they can to get the Hudson Valley out and donating blood.

Stewart's Shops are known for their charitable efforts. They have several different campaigns throughout the year that work with local organizations in New York State. For instance, the Stewart's Shop Holiday Match program in 2020 reached over $1 million dollars in donations. 

For the month of June, Stewart's Shops are working teaming up with the American Red Cross of Eastern New York for their 6th annual Give a Pint, Get a Pint campaign.

Here's how it works according to the Stewart's website:

 If you donate blood during the month of June, you will get a certificate for a free pre-packaged pint of Stewart’s ice cream, non-dairy frozen dessert, or gelato that can be redeemed at any of our shops.

In the Hudson Valley if you visit a blood drive in any of the following locations you will receive a certificate to bring to Stewart's to get your pint of Stewart's ice cream:

  • Columbia
  • Dutchess
  • Greene
  • Orange
  • Ulster

The Stewart's Shops website explains that thanks in part to the Give a Pint, Get a Pint program "area blood donations exceeded the monthly expectation by 36% last June with more than 9100 units of blood donated last year." They also add that since the beginning of the campaign "39,000 pints of blood have been donated and used to save lives."

Speaking of Stewart's ice cream, they recently released a post-pandemic ice cream flavor. It's called Sweet Return to Normal, made with vanilla ice cream and chewy brownie bites, soft cookie dough pieces, and a rich fudge swirl.

