Extremely Dangerous Cooking Mistakes to Avoid on Thanksgiving

Be careful if you plan on doing the cooking this holiday. The holiday season is a time that everyone gets together and enjoys some delicious food but cooking everything can be more dangerous than people realize. Every year we hear stories about deep fryer disasters and how terrible fires can be caused from cooking a turkey. One local fire department recently put out some helpful tips and reminders when it comes to Thanksgiving cooking.

Deep frying a turkey can be great, but it can also be very dangerous. The Highland Falls Fire Department has put out some special safety tips:

Double check your turkey is completely thawed before you fry it

Only use the turkey fryer outside and make sure it's on a sturdy level surface and it's away from anything that can burn

Make sure you have the correct amount of oil by placing the turkey in the pot with water

Check all of the temps so nothing overheats

Use longer cooking gloves to protect your hands and arms

More cooking tips:

If you're having a more traditional turkey there are still some tips to be aware of:

Make sure you stay in the kitchen if you are frying, boiling or grilling any kind of food

Set a timer because it's very easy to forgot how long something has been cooking

Be aware that cooking is the leading cause of home fires and home injuries

Keep these tips in mind and have a safe and healthy Thanksgiving.

