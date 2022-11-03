Tulsi Gabbard to Appear in Orange County, New York This Weekend

The former Democratic Presidential candidate and popular political commentator will be in the Hudson Valley this weekend to lend her support to some New York politicians running for office.

It's hard to believe but the mid-term elections will be here next week and politicians won't be letting up until election night. In fact, some are hitting the campaign trail even harder with just a few days left in the race.

Political figures from all across the nation have been traveling to New York to lend support.

Jill Biden recently appeared with Representative Sean Patrick Maloney in Mount Kisco. Governor Ron DeSantis rallied with Congressmen Lee Zeldin in Long Island ahead of New York State's gubernatorial election.

This weekend one of the most talked about politicians as of late will be appearing alongside Republican candidates Lee Zeldin, Alison Esposito and Colin Schmitt who is running against Pat Ryan for New York's 18th Congressional District. Gabbard has made headlines recently for leaving the Democratic Party. Gabbard is not just a former presidential candidate but she was also a successful United States Representative and is currently serving as an officer in The United States Army National Guard.

