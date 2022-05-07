Did you know that Dutchess County is full of craft beverage makers? Not just craft beer, but also cider, mead, wine, whiskey and more. So many in fact, that it would be hard to try them all. Or would it? Dutchess County Tourism has come up with one of the coolest things ever for Hudson Valley craft beverage fans.

It’s the Dutchess County Tourism Taste Finder, “The Pass to Fill Your Glass”. The Taste Finder is a mobile passport program that offers you perks at 13 craft beverage tasting rooms and tap houses on the trail. All you have to do is show your Taste Finder Pass at participating locations to unlock the special offers, which include free flights, pints, and custom glassware. You can select from a one day, three day, or 90 day pass.

And what venues will you be able to visit with your Pass to Fill Your Glass?

Abandon Hard Cider at Greig Farm

Black Snake Brewing Company

Branchwater Farms

Denning’s Point Distillery

Industrial Arts Brewing Company

Millbrook Vineyards and Winery

Plan Bee Farm Brewery

Shady Knoll Orchards and Distillery

Slate Point Meadery

Sloop Brewing Company

Taconic Distillery

Treasury Cider,

Zeus Brewing Company

All really great craft beverage makers, and all with special discounts just waiting for you. To find out how to get your Dutchess County Tourism Taste Finder Pass, and to see what special deals each venue is offering, visit the Dutchess County Tourism Taste Finder website. It sounds like this could be one of the best summers ever for craft beverage fans here in Dutchess County.

Are Drive-In Movies a Thing of the Past? Not in Dutchess County! Drive-In Movie Theaters in Dutchess County

7 Places in Dutchess County Your Out of Town Guests Will Love Best Places in Dutchess to take Out of Town Guests