Try Dutchess County’s Vast Variety of Craft Beverages at a Discount
Did you know that Dutchess County is full of craft beverage makers? Not just craft beer, but also cider, mead, wine, whiskey and more. So many in fact, that it would be hard to try them all. Or would it? Dutchess County Tourism has come up with one of the coolest things ever for Hudson Valley craft beverage fans.
It’s the Dutchess County Tourism Taste Finder, “The Pass to Fill Your Glass”. The Taste Finder is a mobile passport program that offers you perks at 13 craft beverage tasting rooms and tap houses on the trail. All you have to do is show your Taste Finder Pass at participating locations to unlock the special offers, which include free flights, pints, and custom glassware. You can select from a one day, three day, or 90 day pass.
And what venues will you be able to visit with your Pass to Fill Your Glass?
- Abandon Hard Cider at Greig Farm
- Black Snake Brewing Company
- Branchwater Farms
- Denning’s Point Distillery
- Industrial Arts Brewing Company
- Millbrook Vineyards and Winery
- Plan Bee Farm Brewery
- Shady Knoll Orchards and Distillery
- Slate Point Meadery
- Sloop Brewing Company
- Taconic Distillery
- Treasury Cider,
- Zeus Brewing Company
All really great craft beverage makers, and all with special discounts just waiting for you. To find out how to get your Dutchess County Tourism Taste Finder Pass, and to see what special deals each venue is offering, visit the Dutchess County Tourism Taste Finder website. It sounds like this could be one of the best summers ever for craft beverage fans here in Dutchess County.