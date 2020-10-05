Trump Took Experimental COVID-19 Drug Made in Mid-Hudson Region

President Donald Trump received an experimental COVID-19 treatment that's produced by Lower Hudson Valley company.

Early Friday morning, President Donald Trump confirmed he and First Lady Melania Trump tested positive for COVID-19.

"Tonight, @FLOTUS and I tested positive for COVID-19. We will begin our quarantine and recovery process immediately," Trump tweeted. "We will get through this TOGETHER!"

Later on Friday, Trump was flown to the Walter Reed Medical Center for treatment of coronavirus symptoms. In a press release from Friday, White House physician Sean Conley confirmed President Trump received Regeneron's experimental antibody cocktail.

"Following PCR-confirmation of the President's diagnosis, as a precautionary measure, he received a single 8 gram dose of Regeneron's polyclonal antibody cocktail," Conley stated. "He completed the infusion without incident.

Regeneron is a New York-based biotech firm with its headquarters in Westchester County. A few days before Trump's COVID-19 diagnosis, the Tarrytown company released the first data from a descriptive analysis of what the biotech company called a "seamless Phase 1/2/3 trial of its investigational antibody cocktail REGN-COV2."

The results showed Regeneron's antibody cocktail reduced viral levels and improved symptoms in non-hospitalized COVID-19 patients, according to Regeneron.

"After months of incredibly hard work by our talented team, we are extremely gratified to see that Regeneron's antibody cocktail REGN-COV2 rapidly reduced viral load and associated symptoms in infected COVID-19 patients," George D. Yancopoulos, M.D., Ph.D., President and Chief Scientific Officer of Regeneron, said in a press release. "The greatest treatment benefit was in patients who had not mounted their own effective immune response, suggesting that REGN-COV2 could provide a therapeutic substitute for the naturally-occurring immune response. These patients were less likely to clear the virus on their own, and were at greater risk for prolonged symptoms. We are highly encouraged by the robust and consistent nature of these initial data, as well as the emerging well-tolerated safety profile, and we have begun discussing our findings with regulatory authorities while continuing our ongoing trials. In addition to having positive implications for REGN-COV2 trials and those of other antibody therapies, these data also support the promise of vaccines targeting the SARS-CoV-2 spike protein."

The cocktail also showed positive trends in reducing medical visits.

Regeneron was founded in 1988, according to the company's website. In 1993, the company acquired space for a drug manufacturing facility in Rensselaer and moved into its Tarrytown campus in 2009.