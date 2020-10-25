Trump Slams Cuomo’s Actions in Handling Pandemic

President Trump shared some harsh words for the Governor in regards to how he has handled the coronavirus pandemic in New York.

New York was one of the first known states to be hit hard with the coronavirus. When the virus was declared a pandemic most of us knew it was only a matter of time until it made its way to the United States and there was a good chance that it would hit New York early on. Little did we know that the lower Hudson Valley would be considered one of the epicenters of the coronavirus.

New York may have tried to brace itself for the virus but despite early travel restrictions it was too late. Since early March, New York has had many struggles both with the virus and financially.

Where do we go from here? How do we move on? These are questions we should be asking.

Who's to blame? That's the question that politicians seem to be obsessed with at both the state and federal level.

Governor Cuomo has recently published a book highlighting his leadership during the pandemic.

According to the New York Post, Trump didn't hold back when giving his response to how he felt Andrew Cuomo handled the coronavirus pandemic claiming he did a poor job. He even went as far as saying he's acting like a "bully thug" in running his administration and that's why people are exiting the state. According to statistics from the New York Times there has been over 32,000 deaths in the state of New York since March 8.

Trump claims that he's given New York all the necessary resources to fight COVID. Cuomo claims he didn't get enough.

Could the truth be somewhere in the middle?