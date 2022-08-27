Why Can’t Trucks Stay on Four Wheels in the Hudson Valley?

How many more times does this need to happen before we can declare a vehicular epidemic? Another truck overturned recently in the Hudson Valley, leaving many residents wondering how this type of accident keeps happening.

Truck Rollovers in the Hudson Valley

Experts have observed a rise in crime during summer months, but for the Mid-Hudson Valley, there seems to be a rise in truck rollovers. In June, a giant truck overturned in Harriman, NY, landing absurdly far into a meadow (above). In July, a huge truck hauling garbage tipped over as it exited the Mid-Hudson Bridge in Highland, NY. It snarled traffic for hours and forced traffic to divert to a cleverly-hidden alternate exit. Just weeks later in August, it happened again, this time on Route 17 in Sullivan County (below). That's when the murmurs started.

Truck Rollover Issue in the Hudson Valley, NY

"WTH is going on with these trucks? It’s like every week one is getting into an accident", lamented a Lagrange, NY woman.

"This happens every year in our area", added a Hancock, NY man. As September approaches, it seemed like we may be due for another incident. Well... Ask and you shall (unfortunately) receive.

On Wednesday, multiple fire departments were called to a box truck rollover accident on Route 9W in Orange County, NY. Photos show the large truck on its side with the windshield smashed out and three of the four lanes of 9W closed. Why can't we keep all four (or 18) wheels on the ground? The Hudson Valley has some theories.

"Someone wasn’t following the speed limit", commented an Orange County woman. "This is what happens when you have no experience driving a trucks!", lamented a Middletown man. Only time will tell if this is a summer issue or if we'll be dealing with the same accidents this fall and winter.

Until then, check out the roads you may want to avoid most below, but keep scrolling to see some of the coolest roadside attractions you DO want to experience in New York, like the world's largest pancake griddle and the garden of giant crows.

