Expect Traffic Delays on I-84 This Week, Here’s When and Where

If you travel I-84 regularly, get ready for lane closures and more that could affect your commute this week.

According to the New York State Department of Transportation, commuters on I-84 should expect delays on the east and westbound sides starting Monday, October 3rd through Friday, October 7th. The delays will be the result of single-lane closures in Dutchess and Putnam counties and are planned from 9 a.m. through 3 p.m.

Canva Canva loading...

Single Lane Closures on I-84

Lane closures will affect traffic between the Taconic State Parkway in the Town of East Fishkill and run all the way out to I-684 in the Town of Southeast according to the Daily Voice. According to transportation officials, road crews will spend the week completing bridge maintenance.

What Else is New?

I-84 is no stranger to lane closures and delays on the highly traveled highway with many commuters saying, "there's always some sort of delay because of road work!" We hear it almost every day but there is good news...further westbound traffic delays have eased quite a bit since the long-awaited completion of the re-decking of the Newburgh-Beacon Bridge.

Commuters have reported that traffic on the westbound side has gotten better since the reopening but many drivers on the eastbound side are still reporting heavy delays on the Orange county side of the bridge.

Fines are Doubled in Work Zones

No matter where you come across road work in New York, always remember that drivers need to slow down while driving through all work zones. If you do get a ticket while in a work zone, all fines are doubled.

Worst Hudson Valley Bridges to Drive Across The five main Hudson river crossings ranked from worst to first with commuter comments.