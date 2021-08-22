Top 4 Relaxing Places to Unwind in Hudson Valley Nature

When you hear the word unwind, what comes to mind? For me, it’s a hidden area surrounded by mother nature with sunshine, trees and a blue sky.

For others, this could be related to the beach or at the top of a mountain. Here in the Hudson Valley we have alot to see and soak up. I have friends who love to escape to more upstate grounds and truly, unwind.

At times, things can get stressful and we all need an escape route to maintain our mental health and sanity. Whether this is to a favorite spot, a walking trail or private scenic route, we can all share what helps us fully feel relaxed.

Here are a few of my favorite places to go to, to clear my head, take deep breathes and let go.

Orange County Arboretum, Montgomery

One of the most tranquil places to visit is the Orange County Arboretum. They make these grounds a place that anyone can go alone or with a friend. There are walking trails that are surrounded by trees, flowers and water fountains. You can even walk through the Thomas Bull Memorial Park on site.

Find out more about their hours here.

Verkeerderkill Park, Pine Bush

This park has many options to explore. Whether you chose to walk, join in on the basketball court, enjoy a picnic or bring a furry friend to hang out with, there is always something to do. There are also a bunch of local places to eat afterwards.

You can find out more by visiting this link.

Neversink Preserve, Huguenot

This preserve is known for its river and forest views. Along your journey here, you may see wildlife, fly fishing lovers and folks on their hiking trail. This area is the perfect balance of being secluded and right where you need to be at that moment.

Find out more here.

Ashokan Reservoir

I have gone to this location many times in my life. Some of these experiences have been to view the beauty of the grounds and other times have been to unwind and relax. I even went to this location as a child and still enjoy going today. With the breathtaking views, this hidden gem is one to visit if you have not been before.

Click here to find out more.

Where are some places in the Hudson Valley that you go to to be at peace? Share with us below, let us know if you have ever attended the places above.

