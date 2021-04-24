Top 3 Places to Visit While in Phoenicia

Have you ever visited Phoenicia? My first time to this town was a few years back when I went to Rail Explorers. My favorite part about Phoenicia is the clean, fresh air. I felt such a difference in the air quality, I could also smell the fresh pine trees all around. Just imagine, a warm and sunny summer day in mother nature, nothing sounds better than that.

Here are the top 3 places in Phoenicia that I visited and cannot wait to go back and explore this summer.

Empire State Railway Museum

The Empire State Railway Museum located in the Ulster & Delaware Phoenicia Railroad Station. This nonprofit organization was founded in the 1960’s and built in 1899. The idea behind the museum is to bring forth the history and knowledge of the railroad and the towns that benefited from it.

Be sure to check out events, museum hours and more right here.

Rail Explorers

I truly had the greatest time at Rail Explorers. The staff was so friendly and accommodating, the views were incredible, and my favorite part was being able to smell the fresh, crisp and clean upstate air. They are opening on May 1, 2021. This takes place on the Ulster & Delaware Railroad and you pass by the Esopus Creek into the woods of the Catskills. Be sure to bring drinks and a snack for your break. Altogether, this trip is about 8 miles but remember it has electric pedal assistance, so it is not too strenuous.

For more details, visit here.

Tremper Mountain

I heard so many great things about this hiking trail and had to check it out. I was interested in going since I saw pictures of the fire towers and views of the Catskill mountains. You know that you have started the hike when you begin at the bridges. There is a spring to visit while hiking as well to fill up on your water intake.

Find out more by visiting here.

I am just as excited as you are to get back into hiking and exploring all throughout the Hudson Valley. Which place do you wish to visit first? Share with me below.