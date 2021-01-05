Timeline For When You Will Get Your Second Stimulus Check

New Yorkers now check to see when they will get their second stimulus check.

Last week, the Treasury Department and the Internal Revenue Service began delivering a second round of Economic Impact Payments to millions of Americans as part of the implementation of the Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act of 2021.

Eligible individuals will receive an Economic Impact Payment of up to $600 for individuals or $1,200 for married couples and up to $600 for each qualifying child. Generally, if you have adjusted gross income for 2019 up to $75,000 for individuals and up to $150,000 for married couples filing joint returns and surviving spouses, you will receive the full amount of the second payment. For filers with income above those amounts, the payment amount is reduced.

The initial direct deposit payments started last Tuesday night, for some, and will continue this week, officials say.

Check your bank account to see if you've already received your second stimulus check. The IRS also created a "Get My Payment" website that should tell the status of their stimulus money. The website has you list your social security number, date of birth, street address and zip code.

The "Get My Payment" website for the second stimulus is now live. You can check the status of your payment at IRS.gov/GetMyPayment. For more information about Economic Impact Payments, please visit IRS.gov/EIP.

This second round of payments will be distributed automatically, with no action required for eligible individuals. If additional legislation is enacted to provide for an increased amount, Economic Impact Payments that have been issued will be topped up as quickly as possible.