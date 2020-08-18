Three New Business’ Open Doors At Eastdale Village

As work continues on the new Eastdale development more business is coming online. This past weekend saw the grand opening of Amanda's Macaron shop, Spoons Ice Cream, and Ye Old Candle House Gift Shoppe.

Eastdale Village is a new mixed-use development along Route 44 in Poughkeepsie before you arrive in Pleasant Valley. Announced in 2018, the $90 million development will feature more than 350 apartments and over 100,000 square feet of retail space when finished. In addition to having Premiere Medical onsite, the ground will soon be broken for a new Rossi's Deli.

According to a post from Amanda's Macaron Shop on social media, the grand opening festivities were a success, selling more than 3,000 macarons in just the first 24 hours. To follow along on more developments at Eastdale Village, you can follow their social media.