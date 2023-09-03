This Airbnb in Upstate New York is Literally Magical

September is here, which means that October is nearby and thus, All Hallows Eve is close at hand.

If "witchy" is your aesthetic, there's an Airbnb in Upstate New York has your witchy name written all over it. It's so gorgeous, if you can score a reservation, you may not want to leave.

According to the Airbnb description,

You are steps away from witnessing the greatest sunsets along North Sandy Pond (across from Lake Ontario) when you stay at our relaxing, unique, and cozy A-frame - inspired by all things magical and earthy. Sit by the backyard fire, sip coffee by the electric fireplace, read a book in the bedroom nook, play board games, dance in the kitchen, and enjoy four seasons of nearby activities such as fishing, kayaking, boating, jet skiing, hiking, swimming, ice fishing, snowmobiling, and snowshoeing.

Can you even can? Being immersed in nature, but make it "witchy"? With all the modern amenities you can stand. Plus a cute town with a coffee house/crystal shop nearby (stay tuned for that tour soon).

Check out this description of the cottage before you take the full cottage tour below.

Our Salem-inspired cottage is right around the corner from North Sandy Pond and gorgeous Lake Ontario. It is located on a quiet camp road with kind neighbors, surrounded by woods - where the beauty of all four seasons can be witnessed in your backyard. We have installed a privacy fence along both sides of the property for extra seclusion during your stay. The cottage sleeps 6 comfortably with a loft upstairs split into two rooms (with no door) and a pull-out queen sofa bed downstairs. We also have a queen air mattress available. There are 3 electric fireplaces to keep you extra cozy and warm. We have wifi at speeds of 130.9 Mbps for downloads and 11.0 Mbps for uploads. There are numerous books and games for added entertainment. We are fully stocked if you forget any toiletries or kitchen items. We have a complimentary coffee/tea bar with a variety of flavors and three ways to brew! Our cottage is dog friendly with an additional fee.

