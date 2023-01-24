5 Top Things Kingston, NY Is Known For

With the large amount of history in New York state, there is something new to learn in the Hudson Valley every day. It’s fascinating that each town, village and hamlet has it’s own story to tell. Some locations can date back to as early as the 1600s with settlers.

Depending on where you live in the Hudson Valley, your town may have had a different name or two before you settled there.

This Hudson Valley Town Was Once Referred To As Something Else

Kingston was once referred to as Wiltwyck.

Kingston was also known for many other historical things. Did you know about them?

Kingston Became New York's First Capital

Did you know that Kingston was New York's first capital? There is so much astonishing historical information that lies within the Hudson Valley. In Ulster County, there are several buildings, historical markers, and statues that show the rich history that lives on there.

According to The City of Kingston,

"Kingston, dating to the arrival of the Dutch in 1652, is a vibrant city with rich history and architecture, was the state's first capital, and a thriving arts community." "The oldest church still standing is the First Reformed Protestant Dutch Church of Kingston which was organized in 1659." "Kingston became New York's first capital in 1777, and was burned by the British on October 13, 1777, after the Battles of Saratoga. In the 19th century, the city became an important transport hub after the discovery of natural cement in the region, and had both railroad and canal connections."

The IBM Building In Kingston, NY Once Supplied Residents With Jobs

Have you ever heard of any reference to Kingston, NY is where the old IBM building used to be? While some folks thought that this was the end of the abandoned building, it's just the beginning.

The former IBM and TechCity campus will now be known as iPark87.

According to Ulstercounty.ny.gov, the goal is to,

"invest at least $200 million to position the campus for substantial growth and local job creation."

The Oldest Intersection In America Is Located In Kingston, NY

Have you ever passed through this historical intersection? The answer may be, yes.

The Four Corners in Kingston, NY is known for being the oldest intersection in America.

According to Atlas Obscura,

"The Four Corners, as it's referred to by locals, at Crown and John Streets is the only intersection in America where the buildings on all four corners were built pre-Revolutionary War. Much of the architecture in Kingston is known for having been constructed pre-Revolutionary War, and much of it is well-preserved including remnants of the city as state capital pre-Revolutionary War."

A 150 Year Old Railroad Exists In Kingston, NY

The Catskill Mountain Railroad is located in Kingston, NY.

According to Catskill Mountain Railroad, they are a,

"for-profit organization dedicated to preserving the railroad corridor for all-season recreational use."

Their shareholders are volunteers and this business relies on their dedicated volunteers and ticket sales to be able to continue to be open and make improvements.

According to The Catskill Mountain Railroad,

"The tracks you will be riding on are rich in history, having connected and shaped our communities for almost 150 years. Shipping magnate Thomas Cornell made his fortune operating a fleet of steamboats along the Hudson River, providing vital transportation services for a growing region."

A Historic Shirt Factory Now Supplies Residents With Homes In Kingston, NY

A historic shirt factory once employed hundreds to thousands of local residents. In 2023, those who are interested can now live in this factory.

It supplies residents with apartments and condos in Kingston, NY.

According to the New York Heritage Digital Collections,

"F. Jacobson and Sons was located at 77 Cornell Street, Kingston, New York. Employees at F. Jacobson and Sons work on sewing shirts. The Kingston F. Jacobson and Sons was opened on February 13, 1917. The company had factories in Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, and New York."

What is your favorite part about Kingston, NY? Let us know below.

