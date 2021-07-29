These ZIP Codes in New York, Hudson Valley Have High COVID Rates
Gov. Cuomo is worried about 117 ZIP codes across the Hudson Valley and New York State where COVID rates are high and vaccination is low.
Gov. Andrew Cuomo is concerned COVID is spreading across New York State but adds his staff has pinpointed 117 ZIP codes across New York where COVID is spreading more rapidly.
In these 117 ZIP codes, new positives per capita are above the statewide average and the vaccination rate is below the statewide average, according to Cuomo.
"It's in certain locations and that tracks the vaccination rate and the positivity rate," Cuomo said. "That's the danger zone."
In the Hudson Valley, a graphic showed during Cuomo's press conference pinpointed the following ZIP codes with high COVID-19 transmission rates
- 12540 - Dutchess County
- 10930- Orange County
- 10940- Orange County
- 10992- Orange County
- 12058- Greene County
- 12083- Greene County
- 10705 - Westchester County
- 10507- Westchester County
- 10703- Westchester County
- 10547- Westchester County
- 10595- Westchester County
- 10704- Westchester County
- 10986- Rockland County
- 10993- Rockland County
- 10980- Rockland County
For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App and sign up for the Hudson Valley Post Newsletter.
The majority of the ZIP codes are in New York City. 71 ZIP codes, or 61 percent, are in New York City, primarily in the Bronx, Brooklyn and Staten Island.
According to Cuomo, 21 ZIP codes, or 18 percent, are among the 117 ZIP codes. Concerning areas of Long Island include Riverhead, Wyandanch, Elmont, and Calverton.
The rest of the concerning ZIP codes in New York are below:
- 12158- Albany County
- 12815- Warren County
- 13131- Oswego County
- 13040- Cortlandt County
- 14608- Monroe County
- 13308- Oneida County
- 12883- Essex County
- 13733- Chenango County
- 14215- Erie County
- 14770- Cattaraugus County
Keep Scrolling:
New Restaurants Coming to the New York State Thruway
LOOK: Here Are the 25 Best Places to Live in New York State
Highest-Rated Airbnb in New York Found in Hudson Valley
38 'Most Wanted' in New York
<blockquote class="twitter-tweet"><p lang="en" dir="ltr">Giving a major address and making an announcement at the virtual ABNY meeting. Watch live: <a href="https://t.co/hA1rgMefcG">https://t.co/hA1rgMefcG</a></p>— Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) <a href="https://twitter.com/NYGovCuomo/status/1420399752366247938?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">July 28, 2021</a></blockquote> <script async src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script>