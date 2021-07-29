These ZIP Codes in New York, Hudson Valley Have High COVID Rates

Gov. Cuomo is worried about 117 ZIP codes across the Hudson Valley and New York State where COVID rates are high and vaccination is low.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo is concerned COVID is spreading across New York State but adds his staff has pinpointed 117 ZIP codes across New York where COVID is spreading more rapidly.

In these 117 ZIP codes, new positives per capita are above the statewide average and the vaccination rate is below the statewide average, according to Cuomo.

"It's in certain locations and that tracks the vaccination rate and the positivity rate," Cuomo said. "That's the danger zone."

In the Hudson Valley, a graphic showed during Cuomo's press conference pinpointed the following ZIP codes with high COVID-19 transmission rates

12540 - Dutchess County

10930- Orange County

10940- Orange County

10992- Orange County

12058- Greene County

12083- Greene County

10705 - Westchester County

10507- Westchester County

10703- Westchester County

10547- Westchester County

10595- Westchester County

10704- Westchester County

10986- Rockland County

10993- Rockland County

10980- Rockland County

The majority of the ZIP codes are in New York City. 71 ZIP codes, or 61 percent, are in New York City, primarily in the Bronx, Brooklyn and Staten Island.

According to Cuomo, 21 ZIP codes, or 18 percent, are among the 117 ZIP codes. Concerning areas of Long Island include Riverhead, Wyandanch, Elmont, and Calverton.

The rest of the concerning ZIP codes in New York are below:

12158- Albany County

12815- Warren County

13131- Oswego County

13040- Cortlandt County

14608- Monroe County

13308- Oneida County

12883- Essex County

13733- Chenango County

14215- Erie County

14770- Cattaraugus County

