These New York Counties, ZIP Codes Now Have Highest COVID Rates

Health officials are now worried about 50 counties and 117 ZIP codes across the Hudson Valley and New York State where COVID rates are high.

The CDC recommends fully vaccinated New Yorkers start wearing masks indoors again, in places where the transmission rate of COVID is high or substantial.

As a state, the CDC says New York has "High" levels of COVID transmission. The CDC deems the infection rate is "High" or "Substantial" when there are 50 cases per 100,000 people over a seven-day period, or when the positivity rate is higher than five percent.

The CDC released a map broken down by county in New York. A growing number of counties in the Hudson Valley and New York State are considered to have a "Substantial" or "High" rate of infection.

Below are the counties are New York the CDC deems to have "High" COVID infection rates

Dutchess County

Sullivan County

Orange County

Westchester County

Rockland County

Albany County

Rensselaer County

Saratoga County

Schenectady County

Warren County

Hamilton County

Kings County

Nassau County

Suffolk County

Queens County

Bronx County

New York County

Richmond County

Below are the counties are New York the CDC deems to have "Substantial" COVID infection rates:

Ulster County

Putnam County

Washington County

Greene County

Delaware County

Schoharie County

Erie County

Niagra County

Monroe County

Wayne County

Ontario County

Cayuga County

Tompkins County

Seneca County

Onondaga County

Lewis County

Otsego County

Montgomery County

Chenango County

Cattaraugus County

Orleans County

Chemung County

Tioga County

Broome County

Cortland County

Jefferson County

Oswego County

Oneida County

Madison County

Herkimer County

Fulton County

Gov. Andrew Cuomo is concerned COVID is spreading across New York State but adds his staff has pinpointed 117 ZIP codes across New York where COVID is spreading more rapidly.

In these 117 ZIP codes, new positives per capita are above the statewide average and the vaccination rate is below the statewide average, according to Cuomo.

In the Hudson Valley, a graphic showed during Cuomo's press conference pinpointed the following ZIP codes with high COVID-19 transmission rates

12540 - Dutchess County

10930- Orange County

10940- Orange County

10992- Orange County

12058- Greene County

12083- Greene County

10705 - Westchester County

10507- Westchester County

10703- Westchester County

10547- Westchester County

10595- Westchester County

10704- Westchester County

10986- Rockland County

10993- Rockland County

10980- Rockland County

The majority of the ZIP codes are in New York City. 71 ZIP codes, or 61 percent, are in New York City, primarily in the Bronx, Brooklyn and Staten Island.

Gov. Cuomo/Twitter

According to Cuomo, 21 ZIP codes, or 18 percent, are among the 117 ZIP codes. Concerning areas of Long Island include Riverhead, Wyandanch, Elmont, and Calverton.

Gov. Cuomo/Twitter

The rest of the concerning ZIP codes in New York are below:

12158- Albany County

12815- Warren County

13131- Oswego County

13040- Cortlandt County

14608- Monroe County

13308- Oneida County

12883- Essex County

13733- Chenango County

14215- Erie County

14770- Cattaraugus County

