These Hudson Valley Counties Now Have the Highest COVID Rates

Health officials are worried as COVID continues to spread rapidly across the Hudson Valley.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

On Tuesday, Gov. Andrew Cuomo updated New Yorkers on the state's progress combatting COVID-19. 3.54 percent of all tests in the last 24 hours came back positive. 3,222 out of 91,020 tests came back positive in the past 24 hours.

The statewide seven-day average percent positive rate is 2.97 percent, the Mid-Hudson Region's seven-day average percent positive rate is now above three percent at 3.05 percent.

On Monday, 3,222 New Yorkers tested positive for COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 2,166,366. A geographic breakdown for counties in the Hudson Valley is below:

Columbia County: 4 New Positive, 4,174 Total Positive

Dutchess County: 51 New Positive, 30,379 Total Positive

Greene County: 3 New Positive, 3,511 Total Positive

Orange County: 101 New Positive, 49,848 Total Positive

Putnam County: 11 New Positive, 10,879 Total Positive

Rockland County: 56 New Positive, 48,030 Total Positive

Sullivan County: 14 New Positive, 6,914 Total Positive

Ulster County: 30 New Positive, 14,360 Total Positive

Westchester County: 161New Positive, 132,982 Total Positive

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App and sign up for the Hudson Valley Post Newsletter.

The CDC reports the following Hudson Valley counties have "High" rates of COVID transmission:

Dutchess County

Sullivan County

Orange County

Westchester County

Rockland County

The CDC reports the following Hudson Valley counties have "Substantial" rates of COVID transmission:

Ulster County

Putnam County

Greene County

Columbia County has "Moderate" rates of COVID transmission, according to the CDC.

Did You Know? Over 100 Fun Facts About the Hudson Valley Did you know that Lucille Ball made her stage debut in the Hudson Valley? How about Philadelphia Cream Cheese wasn't invented in Philadelphia, but in Orange County? Or that a mansion in Dutchess County inspired the expression "keeping up with the Joneses?" Find out about those and over 100 other fun facts about the Hudson Valley.

Award-Winning Actor Selling Hudson Valley 'Mountaintop Masterpiece' An award-winning actor is selling "mountaintop masterpiece" in Napanoch, Ulster County. Check out all of the photos of this impressive "mountaintop masterpiece" below:

Take A Look At The Most Expensive Home on the Market in the Hudson Valley

LOOK: Here is the richest town in each state Just saying the names of these towns immediately conjures up images of grand mansions, luxury cars, and ritzy restaurants. Read on to see which town in your home state took the title of the richest location and which place had the highest median income in the country. Who knows—your hometown might even be on this list.

Richest town in each state

KEEP READING: See the richest person in every state

Nearly 30 High-Risk New York Sex Offenders Recently Moved in Hudson Valley New York officials are alerting the public about 30 New York sex offenders who recently moved in the Hudson Valley.

Many New York Businesses Will Require Customers to be Vaccinated

Photos: Historic 'Hudson Mansion,' With Stage Listed For Discounted Price

Jaw-Dropping $9.5 Million Transformation Complete At Saratoga Performing Arts Center

Do You Recognize Anyone? Nearly 40 Children Have Gone Missing From the Hudson Valley

Highest-Rated Airbnb in New York Found in Hudson Valley You won't have to leave the Hudson Valley if you want to enjoy New York's highest-rated Airbnb.

38 'Most Wanted' in New York Authorities across New York State, including the FBI, have identified these people as its "Most Wanted Fugitives." Officials ask for help in finding them but warn they should be considered "armed and dangerous."

LOOK: Here Are the 25 Best Places to Live in New York State Stacker compiled a list of the best places to live in New York using data from Niche . Niche ranks places to live based on a variety of factors including cost of living, schools, health care, recreation, and weather. Cities, suburbs, and towns were included. Listings and images are from realtor.com

On the list, there's a robust mix of offerings from great schools and nightlife to high walkability and public parks. Some areas have enjoyed rapid growth thanks to new businesses moving to the area, while others offer glimpses into area history with well-preserved architecture and museums. Keep reading to see if your hometown made the list.