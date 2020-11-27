The Rockettes Bring the Christmas Show to Your Home (Sort Of)

Did you think that you were going to miss out on your annual trip into New York City to see the Rockettes at Radio City Music Hall for the Big Christmas Spectacular?

Well, yes, because of everything being closed (out of an abundance of precaution for the performers as well as ticket holders) there will not be a 2020 Radio City Christmas Spectacular.

The Rockettes though still want to bring some of that holiday spirit to you. Here's what they had to say, via email:

We hope you and your loved ones are staying safe and healthy. Although we will not get to raise the curtain on the Christmas Spectacular® at Radio City® this season due to the COVID-19 pandemic, we can't wait to celebrate the holidays with you at home. Stay tuned for ways we plan to bring the magic of Christmas to you!

Here's details on one way they are hoping to bring the Magic of Christmas to you, they are going to be holding weekly Instagram Live events, showing you how to do the Christmas Spectacular performance numbers.

Here is the current schedule:

November 18, New York at Christmas

November 25, Parade of the Wooden Soldiers

December 2, Christmas Dreams

December 9, Twelve Days of Christmas I

December 16, Twelve Days of Christmas II

December 23, Here Comes Santa Claus

In addition the Rockettes have fitness and dance classes archived on their Instagram page as well.

What age were you the first time you attended the Christmas Spectacular? How many times have you seen the production? Is seeing the show one of your personal Christmas traditions? Hopefully, we will all be able to see it in 2021.