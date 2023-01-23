Over the past year or so we have seen many restaurants change hands. In some cases, the changing of the guard goes unnoticed but in others, there is a complete transformation.

Gina O'Brien and Ed Carroll the couple behind the newest restaurant to open in New Paltz are a perfect example of what I mean when I say complete transformation. Sticking to the original footprint of the business they took the restaurant down to its structural bones, and then re-envisioned a whole new space that feels like it has always been there at 107 Main Street in New Paltz.

The Lemon Squeeze Restaurant and Piano Bar is Open in New Paltz, New York

Just over a month ago The Lemon Squeeze open its doors and welcomed its first customers. Built from the bones of the original building that stood at 107 Main Street in New Paltz you definitely know that the building got a facelift but somehow they managed to still make it look like it had always been there.

It is new, it is midcentury warm inside and there is no doubt everything about The Lemon Squeeze is new but yet it still feels so familiar. I wanted to give it a few weeks before I tried it. I was a big fan of the original restaurants that were there before. Many an evening was spent in the early 90s enjoying dinner at Foleys with friends.

Tonight some friends of mine and I decided to try The Lemon Squeeze. and all I can say is Wow. The place is great, the food was amazing and the staff is professional and pleasant. It has a very chill vibe but it feels so elegantly cool at the same time.

I don't know what I was expecting but The Lemon Squeeze definitely delivered the unexpected. The place has its own atmosphere. It might sound corny but I felt transported to a pleasant place in time that had great live piano music playing at just the right volume, refreshing signature cocktails, and food with distinctly delicious flavors.

New Restaurant in New Paltz, New York The Lemon Squeeze

The seating is comfortable. The giant photos of music legends on the walls make you feel like you are in a club in some far-away music town. And the entryway full of classic albums behind glass walls gives you the feeling you are walking into an exclusive club.

The Lemon Squeeze has definitely found its own lane in the Hudson Valley restaurant scene. I am adding it to my go-to list and next time I am going to plan better so that I have time to check out the massive porch they have added out back that looks perfect for warmer weather cocktails and dinner.

This is the kind of place where everyone will feel comfortable and enjoy something on the menu. They have a great selection. The wine, cocktail, and beer list is well-rounded. I will warn you that they are popular and don't take reservations so be sure to plan possibly to go during off times if you don't want to wait while enjoying some great live piano music. Just this week they have extended their hours to now include lunch. If you really want to skip the crowds they do offer a late-night bite menu.

