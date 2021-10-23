You’ve heard the expression living for the moment? I never really thought about it too much when I was younger, but the older I get the more I realize the importance of savoring each precious moment. Days can be stressful, especially work days. Get up, go to work, do important errands, clean the house, blah blah blah. Whatever your routine looks like, it’s bound to be stressful day after day of the same thing. That’s why the little moments count so much. I have a few short moments in my day that I’ve come to really embrace. And it seems to actually help relieve stress.

The Importance of Savoring the Best Moments of the Day Daily Moments Worth Savoring

Obviously your favorite moments will be different from mine. But if you take some time, think about the little things that make you happy and embrace them each day, life just seems a little better. Even if it’s only for a moment.

