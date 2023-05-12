The Hudson Valley’s Northeast Outdoor Show is Back

I found out that a massive event is returning to the Hudson Valley. It's the Hudson Valley Northeast Outdoor Show! This year, the Northeast Outdoor Show will be held Saturday, May 20th and Sunday, May 21st. As you can imagine, there will be many spectacles and events happening over the two-day affair and of course, everything you will need for your outdoor adventures. Whether it's hunting, fishing, camping, or anything else you can think of, this will be the place you want to be.

Not to mention it doesn't matter who you are or what age you are, this is an event for all people of all ages. Whether you are an experienced hunter looking for some new gear or you're looking to make your start, there will be plenty available to entice anyone who shows up to turn the day into an experience and memories you will not forget.

Besides great new outdoor gear, the Northeast Outdoor Show will also feature some can't-miss exhibits like an up-close Crocodilian Conservation, the fan-favorite Ultimate Air-Dogs, and famous outdoor extraordinaires like hunting expert and TV host the "Deer Doctor", legendary trophy hunter Pat Salerno and more!

Where Is the Northeast Outdoor Show This Year?

Can't forget about where Hudson Valley's Northeast Outdoor Show is going to be held. Enter the Dutchess County Fairgrounds. The Fairgrounds are easily located and accessible once you get off the New York State Thruway, Route 9 and the Taconic Parkway. And for those who may be coming up from New York City or down from Albany, don't worry because the drive is a breeze.

One last thing and this is definitely something to cheer about, the parking...is...FREE. Now with that all said, let's take a look a look at some of the attractions you can expect to see. It's going to be a great time on May 20th and 21st.

