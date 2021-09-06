The Hudson Valley Named Top Destination for Fall 2021

If you grew up in the Hudson Valley, then this will come as no shock to you. But to many others, the Hudson Valley is a hidden gem in New York State, especially during the chillier fall months.

For the last few years, it seems the Hudson Valley has gained a huge following. Personally, I think a lot of it has to do with the pandemic and people looking for an outdoor escape and adventure, and what better place than the Hudson Valley?

Instagram and Tik Tok have lasered in on the mid-Hudson region during the fall months. You can thank our breathtaking fall foliage views for that.

With all of that being said, the H.V. is also getting national attention from publications like Conde Nast Travel.

According to their latest installment, the Hudson Valley is a top destination this fall. Our towns made the list next to places like the Bavarian Alps in Germany and Santorini, Greece.

Catlin Morton of Conde Nast Traveler wrote:

If you're looking to totally lean into the cider-sipping, sweater-wearing, pumpkin-picking vibe of fall, look no further than the Hudson Valley.

Okay, so she definitely hit the nail on the head with that description. But what destinations in the Hudson Valley make us a top stop this fall? Morton rattles off some of our favorites like Angry Orchard in Orange County, Four Brother's Drive-in in Dutchess, and the Great Jack O'Lantern Blaze in Westchester.

Morton also recommends checking out Rivertown Lodge and Maker Hotel in Hudson to really embrace the autumn season in the Hudson Valley.

While these are all fantastic suggestions, we know the Hudson Valley is made up of so much more. Local farms for apple and pumpkin picking, wineries and breweries with fun fall activities and flavors, cider donuts and of course the amazing hiking trails with picture-perfect views of the fall foliage.

But we'll keep those hidden gems hidden for now.

What's your favorite thing about fall in the Hudson Valley?

