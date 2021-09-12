Fall Foliage Colors Slowly Sneaking into The Hudson Valley

With 2 more weeks left until summer officially ends, parts of New York state are already getting a taste of fall.

When people think about autumn, they usually have visions of the east coast. New York and New England are probably the most popular destinations from late September through November. Conde Nest Travel took it a step further and dubbed the Hudson Valley as one of the hottest destinations for October of 2021.

Of course, all the love our area receives has a lot to do with our fall foliage and absolutely breathtaking views.

From Minnewaska to Mount Beacon, the foliage in the Hudson Valley is on point.

If you're a leaf peeper, better get those cameras ready. I Love New York has released their first Foliage Report and Foliage Map for the 2021 season.

ILoveNY.com wrote:

New York State’s 2021 fall foliage season is underway, with the first signs of the spectacular seasonal colors to come appearing in the Adirondacks and Catskills regions, according to volunteer observers for the Empire State Development Division of Tourism’s I LOVE NY program.

According to their report, the foliage spotters in the Tupper Lake area of the Adirondacks are expecting a 10% color change this weekend. While a little bit closer to home in the Catskills, spotters in Hamden are seeing "touches of yellow emerging" in the leaves and are also expecting a 10% color change.

In the Hudson Valley, we're still not seeing much of a chance. However, if you would like to keep up with changing leaves and when the mid-Hudson region will be at peak fall foliage make sure you're following I Love NY on Instagram and social media. They'll update their page weekly with new spotter reports.

Where's your go-to leaf-peeping destination in the Hudson Valley?

5 Lock Screen Worthy Photos From Minnewaska State Park

7 Breathtaking Waterfalls Around the Hudson Valley

25 Dating Spots in the Hudson Valley Top 25 Date Spots in the Hudson Valley.