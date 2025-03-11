Former YMCA Now Transforms into Something Brand New in Westchester

A former YMCA facility in the Tarrytown area of Westchester has officially become something brand new!

The project, finishing up at approximately $54 million, is in step with New York Governor Hochul's $25 billion Housing Plan gunning to establish 100,000 affordable homes across the state over the course of five years.

Tarrytown YMCA Gets New Live

The project at the site of a former YMCA has officially been completed after years of construction.

The site, located at 62 Main Street in Tarrytown, is now home to a 108-unit affordable housing complex. The complex is geared towards seniors, requiring at least 80% of the units to have one member at least 55 years of age or older.

According to the Westchester Government's website, "In order to qualify for the apartments, household income must be at or below 70% of area median income for Westchester County." There are a total of 14 studio units with the remaining amount being one bedroom units.

There are different allotments of one-bedroom apartments priced differently based on the need and income of the renter. Monthly rent for these units range from $771/month to $1,927/month. The rent price does include heat, hot water and electric.

The building is also equipped with a fitness center, rooftop courtyard, on-site laundry, and community space.

Affordable Housing with a Focus on Efficiency

According to Governor Hochul's press release, efficient energy was another element taken into account for the construction of this project. "62 Main is fully-electric with energy-efficient features including geothermal heat and air conditioning, ENERGY STAR® appliances, a rooftop solar array, a green roof courtyard and electric car charging stations."

The building is also located conveniently only 3 blocks from the nearest Metro-North stop, allowing for accessible transportation for residents.

