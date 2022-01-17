Have you ever wondered what was waiting for you in the future? Have you been stuck with a decision and wished the universe could show your some sort of sign. Not everyone would resort to a tarot card reading but don't knock it if you haven't tried it.

Having your fortune read is as old as time. Britannica.com claims that fortune-telling dates back to 4000 BCE.

Predictive methods of fortune-telling include astrology (interpretation of the movements of heavenly bodies as influences on earthly events), numerology, and the utilization of objects such as playing cards, tea leaves, crystal balls, dice, fire, water, and scattered salt. (Britannica.com)

Britannica.com also mentions that tarot decks were invented in Italy in the 1430s. Apparently, it was added as a fifth suit to a regular 4 suited deck of cards.

I haven't ever taken a class in reading tarot cards but I presume you need to have some kind of intuitive ability to read the cards. Of course, if you ask anyone who has an enlightened ability they will tell you that we all possess the ability we just have to hone in on it like anything else you want to learn.

So whether you are curious and want to take a class or you just want to check in on how this year is going to go I suggest you pick one of the places from the gallery below as a place to start. I can honestly say I have never been disappointed after having my cards read. There was always something I could take away from it. One of my favorite readings ever was done by a numerologist but that is another topic for another day.

Where to Get Your Tarot Cards Read in the Hudson Valley