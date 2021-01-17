Take a Winter Walk in Ulster County to Learn How to ID Trees

Next Tuesday (January 12, 2021) the weather looks like a perfect day for a winter walk through the woods. If you are looking to spend an hour outdoors learning about the trees that make-up our Hudson Valley forests then you can't miss the Winter Tree ID walk at the Mohonk Preserve. Yes, I am an avid tree lover, some might even say tree hugger which is why I would find this walk so fascinating.

Everyone ages 8 to 88 are invite to come enjoy a guided tour through the woods to learn how to identify our local trees when their leave are gone and the only thing to help you is the bark. I personally have trouble identifying trees even when the leaves are in bloom. I can usually spot a Maple or an Oak and of course a pine tree is pretty obvious but don't ask me what kind of pine tree.

The Mohonk Preserve's Educator, Lauren Borer will be guiding the walk through the preserve's wood and identifying trees by bark, twigs and fruit. This program will be entirely outdoors so be sure to dress for the weather. The program is also limit to only 10 people so if you are interested don't wait to sign up. There is no cost for the walk which will meet at the Mohonk Preserve Visitor Center and but you do have to register in advance. The walk is scheduled for Tuesday January 12th from 1 PM to 2 PM.