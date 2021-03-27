Take A Tour of Hopewell Junction (PICS)

We ❤ Hopewell Junction!

Ever Monday on the Wakin' Up with CJ and Jess Show we breakout the "Wheel o' Towns" to give a big ol' hug to one specific town here in the Hudson Valley. We call it the Wolf Hometown of the Day and after having Bill on the show to give it a spin today, we are celebrating Hopewell Junction. Of course it wouldn't be us if there wasn't a bit of controversy to this weeks spin.

We learned today that Hopewell is NOT a town, its a hamlet within the town of East Fishkill. In 2019, Hopewell only had a population of 500 people! OK so it's a hamlet for everyone that wants to be 100% accurate, for us we just want to celebrate it! So Hopewell Junction is our hometown of the day.

With your help, we started a list of things you need to do if your ever in Hopewell and some things you might not know about Hopewell Junction. If we missed anything PLEASE text us through the Wolf app.

A Tour of Hopewell Junction

