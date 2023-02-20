Authentic Taco Spot Arrives in Orange County, NY

Calling all foodies, are you ready for this one?

A night out at your favorite taco spot is always a good idea. From delicious food to one-of-a-kind cocktails and vibrant décor, it not only leaves our stomachs full but our experience too.

It's only two months into a brand new year and a lot has happened in the Hudson Valley. While some Hudson Valley businesses have closed their doors over the past couple of months, others have just started their journey.

Hudson Valley Businesses Have Closed While Others Opened

The coffee shop Javajo's in Orange County, NY decided to close its doors recently. But, we've seen lots of exciting announcements too like a fan favorite Rhinebeck, NY restaurant, Cinnamon Indian Cuisine, made an announcement that they're opening their second location in Ulster County. Also, one of Kingston, NY's most popular restaurants, Ole Savannah, their owner announced that they are also opening a new restaurant.

An Authentic Taco Spot Has Arrived In Orange County, NY

Thankfully, we live in an area where we can choose from diverse food options. From American to Italian, Chinese and Mexican food, the meal choices are endless.

Locally, family-owned and operated businesses are the heart of our towns in the Hudson Valley. Our support for local businesses has grown over the past couple of years and more than ever, it's important for us to continue to be involved in the community to help one another.

Our favorite eateries have quickly turned into places that we can go to unwind, relax and catch up with those who also enjoy the same flavors as us.

Tacos Nicole Has Opened In Orange County, NY

Taking pride in being 100% authentic, this new spot has foodies already drooling from their pictures and reviews. Tacos Nicole shared that they,

"We are a family business keeping family together by our culture and traditions. "

Their location is located in a new plaza in Middletown, NY. Local residents can remember the empty lot with a vacant house that used to be there before an expansion of a gas station and local businesses.

Tacos Nicole Is Family Owned And Operated Out Of Middletown, NY

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tacos Nicole (@tacosnicole)

On their Instagram page, there's a picture of the owners of Tacos Nicole. Mrs. and Mrs. Rodriguez Cardiel are the proud owners of this new taco hotspot.

The owners shared empowering quotes about their new journey together.

Andres Rodriguez stated that,

"Age it's just a Number, don't give up and follow your dreams".

While Olga Cardiel shared that,

"Always with God never without him".

The Tacos Nicole crew mentioned that their food is always made fresh but they have a bar where guests can relax and experience their food being prepared in front of them.

Tacos Nicole's Food Options Are Drawing The Community To Their Location

Their menu options include authentic tortas to quesadillas, burritos, street tacos, soups, huaraches and more.

Guests have the option of dining in, picking up and receiving their food by delivery. They also cater events for special occasions.

Tacos Nicole

1308 Dolsontown Rd, Middletown, NY 10940

Where is your favorite place to eat in the Hudson Valley? Share with us below.

