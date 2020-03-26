SUNY New Paltz Student, Teacher Test Positive for Coronavirus

A SUNY New Paltz professor remains hospitalized with coronavirus. A student also tested positive for the virus.

On Tuesday, SUNY New Paltz President Donald P. Christian notified the college community a student tested positive for COVID-19. The male student is currently in quarantine at home in Suffolk County.

The student was last on campus on March 13 and reported the onset of symptoms also occurred on March 13. The student was tested on March 18 and the test produced a positive on Tuesday.

The student was living at Scudder Hall. The school is moving the dorm's four current residents and making arrangements to have the building cleaned by a third-party contractor.

The student attended classes in Lecture Center, Humanities and Smiley Arts Building. Those buildings will receive a deep cleaning, officials say.

On Wednesday, Christian announced an adjunct professor also tested positive for COVID-19. This marked the fifth confirmed case in the SUNY New Paltz community and the third faculty member to test positive, according to Christian.

The professor is a male adjunct faculty member in the Department of Theatre Arts. He was last on campus on March 13 and reported that the onset of symptoms occurred on March 14. He was hospitalized on March 23 and the test produced a positive result on Wednesday.

He remains in the hospital under medical care, according to Christian.

The faculty member attended a meeting with colleagues in McKenna Theatre room 108 on Thursday, March 12, and taught a class in Parker Theatre room 101 on Friday, March 13.