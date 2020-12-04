Sullivan County Village Closes Multiple Buildings Due to COVID

One Village in Sullivan County has made the decision to closed multiple buildings due to the rise in positive cases of COVID-19.

With the increase of positive cases of COVID-19 across the Hudson Valley, especially in Sullivan County, and concerns for the health and safety of Village employees, as well as the entire Village, the Village of Monticello has decided to close multiple buildings.

The building affected by the closure is the Monticello Village Hall, the Ted Strobele Recreation Center, and the Village Parks. They will all be closed effective Monday, December, 7.

If you have payments to make, they will be accepted by mail, online, as well as left in the drop box located at the front door at 2 Pleasant Street. If using the drop box make sure your payment is enclosed in an envelope.

the building department will be available by appointment only and can be reached at (845) 794-6130 extension 301 or 302. All front and back doors to the buildings will remain locked at all times. Any correspondence can be done over the phone, through email, or by using regular mail.

According to a press release, the Village of Monticello is adhering to all of the mandates and directives from State and Local officials. The Village is taking all the necessary steps to ensure the safety of all the residents and employees of the Village.

If you would like to contact the Village of Monticello, they can be reached at (845) 794-6130. For more detailed information regarding COVID cases throughout the county by visiting Sullivan County's website.