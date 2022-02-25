Earlier today (February 25, 2022) Wallkill Hook, Ladder and Hose Co. shared a press release on their Facebook page that was issued by Chief William R. Herlihy of the Village of Walden Police Department. The press release was issued to all media outlets regarding an incident that occurred earlier in the day that was being investigated.

According to the press release issued, the Village of Walden Police Department was notified at approximately 9:56 AM this morning (February 25, 2022) about an unoccupied vehicle being discovered parked on the Lower Bridge (Oak Street) in the Village of Walden, New York.

Walden Police Investigate Apparent Suicide on Oak Street

Officers arrived to find the vehicle unoccupied as reported. They also discovered footprints on the sidewalk along the passenger side of the car which was near the edge and railing of the bridge. Due to the recent rain and snow, the water below the area was deeper than normal. The recent weather also had the water moving with a swift current.

Multiple Agencies Aid Walden Police in Search of Victim

Police officers began a search for the occupant of the car. This included checking local businesses. They were hoping to hear that someone had seen a person matching the description of the person who was believed to be the registrant owner of the car. At this time the police also issued alerts to other departments to be on the lookout for anyone along the banks that might be in distress.

Body Found in the Wallkill River

Uforntunaltey at around 10:47 AM a New York State Police Officer reported a body floating in the river just south of the Ulster County line. The body was recovered and has been identified as the registered owner of the car. The victim's family has been notified. The press release also states that at this time it does not appear that there was any foul play and there is no threat to the community at this time.

National Suicide Hotline Contact Information

If you or someone you know is having suicidal thoughts please contact the National Suicide Hotline for help. That number is 1-800-273-8255.

The Village of Walden Police Department would like to thank the following agencies for their assistance:

New York State Police Town of Montgomery Police Department Village of Montgomery Police Department Orange County Sheriff’s Office Walden Fire Department Wallkill Fire Department Town of Montgomery Ambulance Orange County Medical Examiner’s Office (Wallkill Hook Ladder and Hose Co. Facebook)

