Stunning Photos of Two Eagles Tangling in the Sky Above the Hudson Valley

Sometimes you see something that takes your breath away. I mean, something that literally makes you gasp in awe. That’s exactly what happened to me when I saw these pictures of eagles in mid-air that were taken right here in the Hudson Valley. I reached out to the photographer, Jim Yates, to find out what exactly was happening in the pics. He explained that one of the eagles is part of a local nesting pair in the Kingston area, and she was protecting her territory from a single intruder eagle. Thanks, Jim, for letting us share these magnificent pictures.

I guess sometimes all you have to do is look up. I'm thankful that Jim Yates did just that, and caught these amazing birds in action. Thanks again for sharing.

