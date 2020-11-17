Stunning Dutchess County Home Constructed From Two Old Barns

If character is what you're looking for when it comes to Hudson Valley living, this one of a kind Dutchess County home was constructed from the framework of two old barns and has a great vibe inside and out.

Just constructed in 2014 and listed for $2.995 million, the four-bedroom six-bathroom home sits has more than 5,500 square feet of living space. Situated on an 11-acre piece of property, it's just minutes from the center of Millbrook.

The home features a mix of classic style with a fully modern state of the art kitchen. There are reclaimed hardwood floors and exposed woodwork throughout. And for the automobile lover, the workshop and garage have room for eight cars.

For a look at the full listing, link up on Zillow.