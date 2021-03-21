State Police Will Host Child Safety Seat Event

It’s not every day that we come across someone who is willing to risk their safety to help others. At times, first responders don’t get enough recognition for all that they do. I’m always so amazed at how quickly and heroically that these courageous people come forward in times of need. Thank you to everyone who makes this world a better and safer place to live in everyday.

Here in the Hudson Valley, The New York State Police are hosting a child passenger safety event. This will take place at 55 Crystal Run Road in Middletown from 9am-3pm. There will be a child safety seat technician on site in efforts to assist with the installation of the child’s car seat. They will also be available to answer any questions during that time.

This event is appointment only and can be made by email at ftraffic@troopers.ny.gov or by contacting Sergeant Begiven at 845 344 3566.

Car seat safety is important and at times, these things can be overlooked. Having the proper car seat can protect against injury and be lifesaving. There’s so much to know regarding a car seat, booster seat and the correct way to use a seatbelt.

For me, I get worried when I bring my cat in the carrier to the vet as I hold onto it while driving (haha). I can’t imagine the pressure and stress when it comes to making sure a child is secure in a vehicle.

Be sure to pass this message along to anyone with children.