State Police Investigating Fatal Crash in Cairo

State Police in Catskill are investigating a fatal crash that occurred this week in the Town of Cairo.

On January 14, at approximately 7:00 p.m. Stae Police from the Catskill barracks responded to a reported single-vehicle crash. The crash occurred on State Route 23 in the Town of Cairo. According to a press release issued by the state police, the initial investigation showed that a 2021 Kia left the roadway on the north shoulder and struck a stone wall.

The operator of the vehicle that struck the stone wall was identified as Nichole Hazed, 37, of Westerlo, NY was pronounced deceased at the scene of the accident. At this time the cause of the crash is still under investigation.

State Police were assisted at the scene by the Cairo Fire Department, Cairo Ambulance, along with the Greene County Medic. At this time, there is no further information regarding this terrible accident.