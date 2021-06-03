Starbucks Summer Lineup of Refreshing New Drinks

Shoutout to TikTok for always keeping us informed on Starbuck’s new drinks. I have a friend that will head straight to Starbucks to try the newest TikTok inspired flavor.

I can recall so many drinks that have gone viral over the past couple of years. With the start of summer, we can look forward to all beverage spots bringing us new and surprising drink styles.

I saw commercials for Dunkin Donuts and McDonald’s with their upcoming drinks. Let us check out what Starbucks has in stock for us.

Getting us excited for festivals and fairs, Starbuck’s created a Strawberry Funnel Cake Frappuccino. It sounds so dreamy with strawberry pure, whipped cream and the best part has yet to come. There’s funnel cake flavor for the Frappuccino with pieces of funnel cake to top it off.

Before even tasting this, I would give it a 10/10 for all the effort and mouthwatering additives. All I can imagine is summertime in a Starbucks cup.

There is also a Unicorn Cake Pop, which has returned and is based on a vanilla cake with unicorn that has confetti and sprinkles. There is even a white chocolate icing to top off this masterpiece.

These two items are on their A.S.A.P menu. They are for limited time.

In addition to those two new drinks, there will also be a Caramel Ribbon Crunch and Mocha Cookie Crumble Frappuccino beverages as their blended style. These drinks are available year-round.

Their multicolored drinks were such a big hit, so we must honor them again this summer. Count me in for Strawberry Acai Lemonade and Mango Dragon fruit Refresher.

As for summer 2021, coffee who? I know longer know who that is.

Cheers to a delicious summer ahead!