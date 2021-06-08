Star-Studded ‘Once-in-a-Lifetime Concert’ Planned For New York

A "once-in-a-lifetime concert" with an "all-star lineup" will be held in New York this summer.

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio announced he's planning a huge concert in August to celebrate the reopening of New York City and COVID-19 dying down.

"You can see the comeback happening. But we want to amplify it. We want to make it bigger. A citywide moment to declare that New York City is back, a homecoming for New York City. Where New Yorkers come out together to celebrate and support our city," de Blasio said Monday during a press conference. "This is going to be an amazing, memorable once in a lifetime week in New York City."

de Blasio said he's asked music producer Clive Davis to put together a star-studded lineup for the event being planned in Central Park.

"It's going to be a great lineup. And I know it's going to be a great lineup because we turned to one of literally the greatest figures in music industry history, Clive Davis. Brooklyn's own, Brooklyn born and bred. I turned to Clive, I said, 'I need the biggest, most extraordinary all-star lineup you can put together, heavy on New York artists.' He said, I'm on it. I'm going to make it happen. So, in August, get ready for an unforgettable week, a once-in-a-lifetime concert and a moment that really says New York City’s back."

The mayor says the concert will be a part of "homecoming week." More details about "homecoming week" or the concert haven't been announced at this time. A date for the concert hasn't been confirmed, but officials believe it will likely happen in late August.

