Heads Up! Parade Route Road Closures in Dutchess County Next Weekend

Admit it, while we love a great parade, we hate when we forget about the parade and end up getting held up in traffic because of road closures.

Let's make sure that this doesn't happen for you next weekend when the annual Dutchess County St. Patrick's Day Parade makes its way through the Village of Wappingers Falls.

V.Turco V.Turco loading...

Dutchess County St. Patrick's Day Parade - Saturday March 4th

A yearly tradition that brings people from all around the Hudson Valley to the Village of Wappingers, the Dutchess County St. Patrick's Day Parade will take place on Saturday March 4th beginning at 1pm.

Several advisories have been sent out reminding locals that some roadways will need to close in order to secure the parade route for marchers and parade floats.

Route 9D in Wappingers will close at 12:40pm on March 4th from Middlebush Rd to Delavergne Ave.

GoogleMaps GoogleMaps loading...

This area of route 9D between Middlebush Road and Delavergne Ave will be closed for quite some time, as the parade tends to last several hours.

Village of Wappingers Police also advise motorists that several side streets along Route 9D will be closed and/or congested due to parade lineup and the parade route.

V.Turco V.Turco loading...

READ MORE: Chopped Champion Offers Decorating Classes in Wappingers

Dutchess County Celebrates 26th Year of St. Patrick's Day Parade

The Hudson Valley knows that this is one of the most popular community events of the year, attracting thousands of spectators from our area and beyond. Parade participants, whether marching or in a vehicle of float, range from county or local officials, to scout troops, marching bands, businesses, local media companies, veterans and beyond.

Back on March 9, 1996, along with the assistance of St. Mary's Parish and the Wappingers Falls Village Board, the very first Dutchess County St. Patrick's Parade was held, and now 2023 will mark the 26th year.

Canva Canva loading...

Whether you're marching, watching from your favorite spot along the parade route, or enjoying the highlights from home, deck yourself out in green and celebrate the holiday where everyone in the Hudson Valley gets to be a little Irish.

5 Reasons to Love Living in the Hudson Valley Why We Love Living in the Hudson Valley