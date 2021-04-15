Some in New York Will Get 4th Stimulus Check

Some New Yorkers will receive a fourth stimulus payment, even if you received a third stimulus check. $1.2 billion is expected to be handed out.

Many are wondering if a fourth stimulus check is coming. According to Google, searches for "4th stimulus check confirmed" were up 2,750 percent in the past week while searches for a "5th stimulus check" were up 900 percent on Tuesday, CBS reports.

Around 160 million received a third stimulus check, which paid a maximum of $1,400 to an individual. If you're eligible for a third stimulus check and haven't received it yet, just know the IRS is still sending out large batches of stimulus checks.

If you already received your third stimulus or are still waiting you may actually receive a fourth stimulus, or what's being called a "plus-up" payment.

People who will receive a plus-up are individuals who now qualify for a stimulus payment or are owed more stimulus money now that their 2020 tax returns were processed. $1.2 billion is expected to be handed out in plus-up payments, CNBC reports.

Around 1.2 million direct deposit plus-up payments and nearly 800,000 paper checks are expected. Most who will receive a plus-up payment are people who saw their income decrease in 2020.

According to CNBC, the official payment date is Wednesday, April 14 but checks started processing on Friday, April 9.

Most who are owned a plus-up payment won't have to do anything. Just continue to check your bank account, if you have a direct deposit set up with the IRS, or check your mailbox.

However, if you have yet to file your 2020 taxes the IRS recommends you file your tax return as soon as possible to make sure you receive the money you are now eligible for.

