Social Media Star With 5.5M Followers to Hand Out Free Pot in HV

A social media daredevil is headed to the Hudson Valley to hand out free joints before hosting a wild party later that night.

You may not have heard of Supreme Patty, but there is a legion of Internet fans who follow his every stupid move. He's been compared to Johnny Knoxville, but Supreme Patty is known for much more than his wild stunts.

The Internet sensation has earned 5.5 million followers to his Instagram account where he posts videos of his music, comedy and crazy antics. Supreme Patty is most popular for videos where he pours hot sauce, lime juice or alcohol directly into his eyes before doing something outrageous, as seen below.

Many of Supreme Patty's fans support the Internet stunt artist's self-proclaimed "tiny penis" by becoming a part of his #lildickgang or #shrimpgang. His self-deprecating humor is what keeps so many fans subscribing to his Youtube channel and following him on Instagram.

On Friday, November 5, Supreme Patty will be bringing his antics to the Hudson Valley, where he'll be helping to hand out free marijuana joints at Smokers Mecca on Main Street in Beacon before hosting a party in Poughkeepsie.

From 3 pm to 6 pm, Supreme Patty will be hosting Smokers Mecca's "Free Joint Friday" event. Anyone who stops by can meet the Internet sensation and grab a free marijuana joint. Then, from 10 pm to 1 am Patty will be at Mahoney's Irish Pub in Poughkeepsie for a special meet and greet. Tickets for the late-night party are available in advance or at the door for $20.